JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault charges Tuesday for allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will and assaulting her late Saturday and early Sunday.

A police affidavit alleges that Bowden J. Lyon, 24, and his girlfriend were at a Johnson City apartment complex where she lives when they began arguing “over alleged infidelities” in the presence of a friend of the girlfriend who lived at that unit.

The alleged victim told police that at one point during the argument, Lyon grabbed her by the hair and forced her into her own apartment in the same building. Lyon allegedly strangled, sexually assaulted and held the victim against her will at the apartment.

The alleged victim went back to her friend’s apartment early Sunday morning and was outside the door when the friend heard a commotion and went into the hall. There, she allegedly witnessed Lyon holding the victim against her will, then followed Lyon and the alleged victim back to the victim’s apartment.

“At some point Lyon accidentally called 911 on his phone,” Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Joe Jaynes’ affidavit reads. Lyon allegedly gave his phone to the witness and told her to answer the call back from 911 and tell the operator that she was at a different apartment complex a few hundred yards away and everything was fine.

“Witness 1 complied with his demands out of fear,” the affidavit states. Shortly after, the alleged victim called her parents, who called 911 and met her and her friend outside.

Jaynes’ report says after conducting interviews and medical exams and processing the scene, police found evidence corroborating the alleged victim’s account.

Arrest warrants against Lyon were issued Sunday. He was arrested on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. by the Johnson City Police Department.

Lyon is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Nov. 15.