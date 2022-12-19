JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after an alleged assault at a home on Green Valley Drive.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the home around 2:25 a.m. due to reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, police found Johnny Woodby and the reported victim in the carport of the home.

The JCPD reports the victim had received severe injuries to his face. Woodby was taken into custody, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation into the assault reportedly found that the victim and Woodby had been arguing when the victim “struck” Woodby. The JCPD allegedly found that Woodby defended himself by knocking the victim to the ground.

Woodby then allegedly began “to repeatedly kick the victim in the face, causing severe bodily injury to the face,” the release states.

Woodby was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was placed on a $40,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.