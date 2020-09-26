Johnson City man arrested on aggravated assault charges after Sept. 13 incident

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Friday on a warrant for domestic aggravated assault after his girlfriend claims he strangled her on September 13, according to police.

Mitchell Runnings, 37, was apprehended by Johnson City Police Friday on an arrest warrant charging him with one count each of domestic aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

According to the police report, the arrest stemmed from an incident in which Runnings’ girlfriend alleged that he strangled her and kept her from leaving during an altercation on Sept. 13. She had minor injuries to her neck, consistent with her allegation, police said.

He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a total bond of $17,000. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Monday to be arraigned.