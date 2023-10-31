JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports.

A release from the WCSO said Randall East Brown, 20, was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Sinking Creek Road. The release states Brown admitted to possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography upon questioning him at the residence.

Brown was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and was being held on a $25,000 bond, according to the release.

His initial court date is set for Nov. 1.