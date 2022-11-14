JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a man after reportedly finding an indoor psilocybin mushroom operation.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location when they received a disturbance call early Sunday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found an indoor psychedelic mushroom operation, leading to the arrest of 32-year-old James Perkinson. Further investigation reportedly led to the discovery of a 12-gauge shotgun.

The JCPD charged Perkinson, a convicted felon, with possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold and manufacturing Schedule I narcotics.

Authorities transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $36,000 bond. Perkinson will appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.