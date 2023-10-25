JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after allegedly sharing child sexual abuse material, officials reported on Wednesday.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Aaron Winters, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning during a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Pardee Street in Johnson City.

An investigation determined that Winters allegedly “electronically distributed, received and shared multiple pictures and videos that were child sexual abuse material including videos and images that showed the rape of a child,” WCSO reported.

Winters was charged with aggravated exploitation of a minor and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.