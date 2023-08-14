JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a victim by the neck and cut their forehead on Saturday, police say.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 2000 Block of E Lakeview Drive regarding a domestic disturbance just before midnight on Saturday.

Officers reportedly found a victim with bruises and abrasions “consistent with being grabbed by the neck” and an open cut on their forehead.

The assailant, identified by police as Taylor Moreland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Moreland was arrested on Sunday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he’s being held on a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.