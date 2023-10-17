JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after police found over 1,000 grams of meth and other drugs in a backpack at a department store on Monday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to Gabe’s Department store to investigate property found by an employee. An investigation determined that a backpack belonging to Jeffrey Clark was left inside the store.

K9 Arya was called to the scene and positively alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the bag, the JCPD stated.

Officers reportedly found the following inside the backpack.

1,232 grams (2.7 pounds) of methamphetamine

79 grams of fentanyl

28 grams of marijuana

digital scales and plastic bags

The investigation led to Clark’s room at a local motel where a firearm was found, the JCPD said. Clark was also reportedly found to be in possession of 10 grams of cocaine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clark was arrested and charged with felony possession for resale of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Clark was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he’s being held on a $30,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.