JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers Wednesday.

According to a release from the JCPD, officers responded to a residence regarding a ‘physical domestic altercation’ between family members. An investigation determined Danny Davis, of Johnson City, allegedly caused “serious” bodily injury to a victim.

Davis then allegedly assaulted two JCPD officers while being arrested, the release stated.

Davis is being held at the Carter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.