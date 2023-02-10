JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife Thursday.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states officers responded to an address in the 100 block of W Millard St. after receiving calls regarding a trespasser. A caller had reportedly told officers about a “dispute between two parties” and wanted one of the people removed.

When officers arrived, they found that the “dispute had escalated,” and a man identified as Gary Clifford, 71, had reportedly threatened another person with a knife.

Clifford was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court Friday, according to the JCPD.