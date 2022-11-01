JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An alleged domestic disturbance on Monday night led police to arrest a man on multiple charges.

Police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Spruce Street to find that the man, identified as Anthony M. Myers, had allegedly poured gasoline outside a house with three juveniles and an adult inside following a verbal altercation with a woman.

A news release from authorities states that as Myers picked up a lighter, the woman attempted to take it from him, and a struggle ensued. Police say the woman sustained cuts to her arm and hand during that struggle.

The JCPD charged Myers with attempted aggravated arson, simple domestic assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.

Officers transported Myers to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled in General Sessions Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.