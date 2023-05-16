JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after he allegedly broke into an individual’s apartment and assaulted them, police say.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Monday.

An investigation revealed that Douglas White, of Johnson City, allegedly forced his way into the victim’s apartment and allegedly pushed and choked them. The victim told JCPD officers they didn’t know White, according to the release.

Upon the arrival of officers, White allegedly fled out the back door of the victim’s apartment. After a ‘brief struggle’ that resulted in White being tased, he was arrested, the JCPD stated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

White was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Resisting Arrest. He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.