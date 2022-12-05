JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then fired shots at her vehicle while she tried to leave the home.

The WCSO reports there were what appeared to be two bullet holes on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and spent shell casings were discovered between the door of the home and the driveway.

Littner was reportedly found inside the home and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

According to the release, Littner’s bond was set at $50,000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.