JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man Wednesday night after callers reported an intoxicated person had been setting fires in an apartment unit.

First responders arrived at the unnamed apartment complex at 9:30 p.m to find Keith T. Duncan, 56, of Johnson City, wandering outside his smoldering home, a news release from JCPD states. Officers detained him and questioned neighbors.

Witnesses reportedly told police Duncan set multiple small fires in his apartment with his partner inside. The Johnson City Fire Department extinguished burned pillows, bed linens and bath towels in the kitchen, according to police.

Police charged Duncan with aggravated arson and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in Washington County General Sessions Court.