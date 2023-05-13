JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested Saturday morning and is accused of holding a woman against her will and assaulting her in her own residence.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said Kenneth Larkey was taken into custody on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. after officers responded to a female in distress. The victim told police she had been held inside her home against her will by Larkey, who allegedly forcibly restrained her and took her phone so she couldn’t call 911, the release said.

Larkey reportedly assaulted the woman in a number of ways, including choking, according to the release.

A warrant was obtained for Larkey’s arrest and he was taken into custody and charged with one count each of the following:

Aggravated assault (domestic)

Interference with emergency calls

Kidnapping

Kenneth Larkey was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond, according to the release. His arraignment is scheduled for May 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.