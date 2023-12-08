JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man faces multiple charges after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s neck and preventing her from leaving a home.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to a home on Thursday night due to a disturbance.

A victim told police Anthony Lyles, 25, put a kitchen knife to her neck during an argument. She also said he took her phone and prevented her from leaving.

Lyles was arrested following “a brief struggle” with officers, the JCPD stated in a release. Lyles was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Lyles was charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and interference with emergency calls. The JCPD reports he was placed on a $53,000 bond.