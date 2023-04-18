JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJH) — A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism and is accused of intentionally striking someone with his vehicle during an argument.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said Nicholas Estep turned himself in following the incident in the 1000 block of King Springs Road on April 14. Deputies responded to a fight in progress, where they found a victim that said he’d been struck by Estep’s vehicle, which fled the scene.

According to the release, the victim showed officers his phone which had reportedly been smashed by Estep during an argument inside a residence. The fight escalated when Estep attacked the victim, moving the altercation outside, the release said.

Once outside, the release said Estep intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle as he fled the scene. Later that evening, Estep turned himself in to the JCPD, according to the release.

Nicholas Estep was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond, according to the release. He was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism under $1000.