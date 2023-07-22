JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after he allegedly choked a woman until she was unconscious, smacked her in the face and bit her on the back of the neck.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael McDonald is charged with aggravated domestic assault and evading arrest following the incident, which happened near the intersection of North State of Franklin Road and Sells Avenue.

The release said a third party reported the domestic disturbance and when police arrived, McDonald fled on foot. He was later apprehended by officers, the release said.

The victim told police during their investigation that McDonald and she “had gotten into an argument when Mr. McDonald began smacking her in the face, bit her on the back of the neck, and strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness,” the release states.

Michael McDonald was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond, according to the release.