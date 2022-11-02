JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man alleged to have choked a child faces two charges, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).
Authorities charged Ronald Sievers, of Johnson City, with aggravated assault along with abuse and neglect of a child following the Oct. 30 incident.
A juvenile told police Sievers placed them in a choke hold during a confrontation. Officers spoke with Sievers and the child before making the arrest.
The JCPD transported Sievers to the Washington County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond. He appeared in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.