JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a Johnson City juvenile has been arrested for robbing another juvenile at gunpoint.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, the alleged robbery happened Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

The police department said the juvenile held another juvenile at gunpoint while giving him orders. The suspect then hit the other juvenile in the head with the gun and took his clothes and cell phone.

Police arrested the juvenile around 3 p.m. Friday and charged them with aggravated robbery.