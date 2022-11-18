JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he had allegedly injured a family pet.

Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

According to a release from the JCPD, the boy faces an aggravated cruelty to animal charge following an investigation.

In the state of Tennessee, aggravated cruelty to animals involves a person intentionally killing or causing serious physical injury to a companion animal with no justifiable purpose.

The animal’s status is unclear at this time. Police did not specify what type of animal was involved and the extent of injuries.