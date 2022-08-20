JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other.

The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found McCoy on the sidewalk.

McCoy reportedly ran into traffic on West Market Street with the scissors and stick raised to keep officers from approaching her. Officers proceeded to chase McCoy from the street and were able to corner her in a parking lot where she was then placed under arrest at 8:30 a.m.

McCoy was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. She is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2500 bond and is set to appear in Washington County Sessions Court on Monday.