JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated assault after an incident involving a knife, police report.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Doris Kindle was taken into custody Monday around 10:30 a.m. after officers responded to a reported knife threat. When officers arrived, they reported seeing a woman, later identified as Kindle, holding a knife.

The release states that during the investigation, investigators learned Kindle had threatened and attempted to attack a man with the knife.

Kindle was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. Her arraignment was set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the Washington County General Sessions Court.