JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her.

The release states that surveillance video showed Stout exiting a gray SUV and entering the Jetta. Stout then drove off and took the vehicle down West Market Street, where officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Stout began to elude officers and drove down Collins Street which led to a dead end. Stout then got out of the car and began walking in a nearby neighborhood. When officers made contact with Stout she gave a false name ad date of birth, according to the release.

After searching Stout, she was found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle’s keys.

Stout was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, false reporting and being in possession of stolen property.

Stout was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $12,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.