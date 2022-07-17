JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with multiple drug violations.

Ashley N. Cable was arrested after officers from the Johnson City Police Department stopped her vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a release from the JCPD.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered that cable concealed drug paraphernalia in her clothing, which led to a vehicle search. The search turned up marijuana and additional paraphernalia.

Cable was then placed in custody and taken to the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).

Once at the detention center officers discovered that Cable had concealed two bags of methamphetamine.

Cable’s discharged with felony possession of meth, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia and improper display of registration.

She is being held at the WCDC on an $18,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.