JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

At around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance where they found Brittany Fitzgerald allegedly chasing a person around a building, according to the release.

The release states that Fitzgerald and the victim were in a relationship and that Fitzgerald attempted to cut the victim with a knife during an argument.

Fitzgerald was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Fitzgerald’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington General Sessions Court.