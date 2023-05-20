JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting someone with a pipe, according to police.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Jacquline Chambers was arrested for aggravated assault and illegal drug paraphernalia after the incident.

Police say that Chambers struck a man in the head with a pipe, but the man was not seriously injured.

Chambers was taken into custody but also found to be in possession of a glass pipe with burn residue inside, according to the JCPD.

Chambers was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she was held on a $11,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 22.