JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman after she allegedly hit a man in the head with a drywall hammer.

According to a release, Sharon L. Carlton of Johnson City was charged with aggravated domestic assault after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 21, officers responded to 2804 Plymouth Road No. 5. According to a male subject, his girlfriend, Carlton, had struck him in the head with a drywall hammer. Officers made contact with both parties and reported the male had injuries consistent with the allegations.

Carlton was placed under arrest and transported to the Carter County Detention Center where she is being held on a $15,000 bond.

No further details have been released.