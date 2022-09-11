JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers spotted a car parked behind a closed business.

Jason Smith and Jamison Garrett from Johnson City were arrested after officers found the two parked behind a closed auto repair business in a red Ford Taurus at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to a report from the Johnson City Police Department.

According to the report, officers approached the vehicle due to the number of catalytic converter thefts. A police K-9 alerted on the vehicle and officers conducted a search that turned up a baggie of Xanax and four ledgers indicating drug sales.

Both Smith and Garrett were taken into custody and are being held at the Washington County Detention center on a $5,000 bond each.