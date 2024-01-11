JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Monday.

Officers arrested Aiden Debord, 21, of Johnson City, on Wednesday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

The charge stems from a shooting on Van Brocklin Way near the Tweetsie Trail. A man who suffered a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Debord was identified as the suspect after investigators reviewed surveillance camera video.