JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a convicted sex offender after he reportedly carjacked a mother’s vehicle, forced her to drive to an abandoned house, raped her and then abandoned her and her 1-year-old child.

Police attribute the arrest to surveillance footage from area businesses. A joint investigation by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) determined that Christopher Wayne Bennett, 48, entered the woman’s vehicle as she was at an ATM near the West Market and West State of Franklin intersection at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Bennett allegedly threatened the woman by telling her he had a knife and ordered her to drive him to an abandoned home on the eastern side of Washington County. Once at the location, he forced her into the home, where he raped her before leaving her and her baby at the residence, police say.

“Without this immediate and invaluable assistance from the Truist Bank and the Shell Roadrunner Gas/Convenience Store located on W. Market Street, the suspect might have been able to flee the Johnson City area before apprehension could have taken place,” a release from JCPD states.

Further investigation led to more charges stemming from an Aug. 10 vehicle theft on South Broadway Street as well as an Aug. 22 burglary at AutoKeene’s in which two vehicles were reportedly stolen.

JCPD charged Bennett with the following: especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, robbery, burglary, three counts of theft of property over $2,500 and violating the sex offender registry. He remains at the Washington County Detention Center on a $121,500 bond and will appear in court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Details surrounding what landed Bennett on the sex offender registry remain unclear at this time. Bennett’s residence was not readily available in original reports. News Channel 11 has requested additional court documents.