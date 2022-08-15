JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after one person was shot at an apartment complex Thursday night.

According to a release from the JCPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway around 11:20 p.m. on August 11.

Police report that while gunfire was exchanged in a hallway on the third floor, a person was shot in the leg. That person was transported to a nearby hospital and received treatment.

The JCPD reports several men arrived at the complex in a white Chevrolet Malibu and a “dark colored sedan.” The release states the suspected shooter is a “Black male, approximately 20 years old, wearing a red shirt and green/brown hat.”

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call the JCPD at (423) 434-6166.