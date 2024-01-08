JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one man injured near the Tweetsie Trail trailhead.

A release from the JCPD said the shooting took place Monday around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Van Brocklin Way and East Maple Street.

According to the release, a man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, and the JCPD said the search for the suspect is ongoing.

The JCPD said investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at (423)434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to citizenobserver.com.