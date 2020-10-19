JCPD searching for armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Johnson City police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at Jersey Mikes on State of Franklin.

According to the press release, the suspect allegedly produced a weapon and demanded cash from the business.

The suspect then fled on foot and is described as a short, slender-built Black male wearing a bright blue hoodie and dark pants, the release said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).