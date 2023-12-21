JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School custodian was charged with two counts of burglary after allegedly stealing medications from the school’s health clinic.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Science Hill officials notified officers on Tuesday morning that medications had been stolen from the school’s health clinic.

Surveillance video showed Henry Overbay, 29, going into the clinic once on Dec. 15 and multiple times on Monday evening, JCPD reported.

Overbay was reportedly a custodian at the high school. The health clinic is an area not assigned to custodial staff, the release said.

Overbay turned himself into the JCPD and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.