JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police.

Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County.

When police searched Bentley’s vehicle, they reportedly found 16 grams of meth, 0.8 grams of heroin, 1.7 grams of marijuana, various prescription pills and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

The JCPD charged her with felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule I drug, simple possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, simple possession of marijuana and four counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Authorities transported Bentley to the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.