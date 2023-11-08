JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has released new images of a suspect in a Monday bank robbery.

The JCPD reports that at 11:22 a.m. officers were called to the Truist Bank on W. Market St. in regards to a robbery.

Police determined a man had entered the bank and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

The JCPD released images of the suspect from surveillance footage Monday. On Wednesday, police provided four more images, two of which appear to show the suspect outside with his mask somewhat lowered. The new photos as well as those previously released can be viewed below:

The JCPD asks anyone with information to call investigators at (423) 434-6166 or (423) 434-6158 to remain anonymous.