JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City.

The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. Police said the victim, identified as an employee, received a minor injury but were unsure whether it was caused by being struck by a bullet or being hit by the gun.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect and the vehicle they believe he left the scene in as a passenger. Investigators think the vehicle may have been a silver Nissan sedan.

(Photo: Johnson City Police Department)

(Photo: Johnson City Police Department)

(Photo: Johnson City Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be submitted online, by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158, or by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).