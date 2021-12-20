JCPD: One person hospitalized after reported shooting near Cherokee Elementary School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have confirmed they are responding to a reported shooting at a residence near Cherokee Elementary School on Lone Oak Road Monday night.

According to Johnson City Police Public Information Officer Heather Brack, one individual was transported to the hospital.

“There is a large police presence in that area and we are asking people to avoid traveling that area if possible at this time,” Brack said.

Brack said the shooting is an “isolated incident” and that there is no threat to the public as of 7 p.m. Monday night.

A suspect has not been identified in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.