JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is in custody following the alleged discharging of a firearm in his apartment which police say resulted in a bullet going through the wall of a Johnson City apartment.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested Carl Peeler III of Johnson City and charged him with Felony Reckless Endangerment.

According to the JCPD, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of West Main Street on Sunday. When officers arrived, they discovered that Peeler had reportedly negligently discharged a firearm inside of his apartment.

The bullet went through a wall and into a neighboring apartment where another resident was asleep, the JCPD reports. The bullet caused no injuries but did result in some property damage.

Peeler III was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center and was being held on a $5,000 bond as of Sunday.