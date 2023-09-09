JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is in custody after allegedly brandishing a knife during a domestic dispute.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Terry Moorman Jr. was arrested and is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault.

A release from JCPD said that officers responded to an address on North Center Street regarding a domestic disturbance. An investigation showed that Moorman allegedly brandished a knife during an argument and attempted to injure another party.

Moorman was located outside of the residence and taken into custody.

Moorman is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.