JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton resident is in custody after allegedly pointing a handgun at three people in a car early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to an unknown disturbance on Seminole Drive.

An investigation led officers to discover that during a verbal argument at 137 West Market Street, Koroma pointed a handgun at three people inside a vehicle, according to the release.

Koroma allegedly assaulted one of the people at the Seminole Drive residence before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle with Koroma and two other passengers. During a search of the vehicle, a handgun was located.

Koroma was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she’s being held on a $30,000 bond. Koroma was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.