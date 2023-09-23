JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is in custody after allegedly firing a shot into another person’s home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers arrested Priscilla Lunsford, of Johnson City, on charges stemming from a shots fired call.

The release states that officers responded to the 800 block of Canterbury Road where Lunsford had reportedly fired into a home with a rifle.

When officers arrived, they discovered Lunsford had already been disarmed by another resident of the home. An investigation revealed that Lunsford, while inside the home, had allegedly fired a round into a television and into an interior wall, according to the release.

At the time, another resident of the home was on the opposite side of the same wall.

Lunsford was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on one count of reckless endangerment. Lunsford is being held on a $3,000 bond.