JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who is reportedly a murder suspect in Texas was arrested in Gray on Monday.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said officers were assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in locating Moses Dillon on Monday when they saw him leaving his place of work.

Police conducted a traffic stop at around 1:12 p.m. on Kwickway Lane in Gray, where Dillon was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

In addition to charges in Texas, the JCPD discovered Dillon had active warrants from 2021 out of Johnson City for aggravated assault and two counts of violation of an order of protection, the release said.

The release said Dillon was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.