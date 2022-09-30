JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two allegedly failed attempts to steal a catalytic converter led to a man pointing a gun at people and ultimately resulted in his arrest, Johnson City police state.

Joshua White. Photo: Washington County Detention Center,

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Joshua White, of Elizabethton, was arrested on Thursday morning on two counts of attempted theft over $1,000 and two counts of aggravated assault.

The JCPD reports White was seen on a home security camera trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Sherri Hill Road on Sept. 19. White had reportedly brought a handheld saw and plugged an extension cord into the home’s outlet.

However, police report White was “unable to complete the theft, and left the area.”

The release states that two days later, the same security camera picked up Whiter returning to the home in a second attempt to steal the catalytic converter with the saw.

Kristen Davis. Photo: Washington County Detention Center,

“The homeowner was able to view the SimpliSafe video remotely and alerted the neighbors, who attempted to intervene in the theft,” the release states.

White allegedly pointed a handgun at two neighbors and fled the scene.

In a second release from the JCPD, officers reported arresting White as well as Kristen Davis, of Johnson CIty, on Sept. 29. The pair were arrested after a stolen vehicle was found at a home in the 100 block of Guy Street near a backyard shed.

White and Davis were reportedly occupying the shed and were taken into custody. Both were reportedly found with methamphetamine and were transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

In total White faces the following charges:

2 counts of aggravated assault

2 counts of attempted theft over $1,000

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Davis was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are sold and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

At the time of their arrest, both White and Davis were both booked on $20,000 bonds; however, in relation to his charges from the attempted catalytic converter thefts, an additional bond was added to White’s bond, bringing it to a total of $82,500, according to the Washington County Detention Center.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.