JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the area, they reported watching as Anderton climbed into a dumpster in the Downtown Square parking lot.

Police told Vaughn to climb out of the dumpster, and he responded “by telling one of the officers that he was going to shoot them,” the release states.

Authorities say that they “were able to remove the suspect from the dumpster” and arrest him for aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers transported Anderton to the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.