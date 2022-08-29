JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive.

Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that the suspect, identified as George Traver, allegedly “threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction.”

The JCPD charged Traver with two counts of aggravated assault and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He will appear in Washington County General Sessions Court at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.