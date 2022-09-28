JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after police say they found him in a stolen car Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 3000 block of Browns Mill Road after a 911 caller said there was a man “acting strangely” in a car at a gas pump.

When they arrived, the release said officers found his behavior “erratic” and that the car he was sitting in was listed as stolen. When officers asked the man to step out of the car, the release said he instead shifted into drive and drove forward before coming to a stop.

While officers were attempting to remove the man identified as Thomas Levan from the vehicle, he allegedly reached between the passenger seat and console where investigators later found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun.

Levan was arrested and charged with multiple offenses:

Possession of stolen property

Felony evading arrest

Simple assault against a first responder

Simple possession

Reckless endangerment

Driving under the influence

Possession of a firearm as a felon

Possession of a firearm under the influence

Levan was booked into the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held under a $44,000 bond as of Wednesday morning.