JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is in jail after he confessed to raping a woman on Dec. 22, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports.

According to a release from the police department, Brian Fuller, Jr., 30, was arrested on Dec. 23 at around 4 a.m. An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 said a female underwent a sexual assault examination at an area hospital on Dec. 22, where she reported to officers that she was raped at Fuller’s Linden Street address.

The affidavit states that upon questioning, Fuller “admitted that he had sex with [the victim] even though she repeatedly told him no.”

Fuller was charged with one count of rape and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond, according to the release.