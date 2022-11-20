JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after “hiding in a [closet]” in a victim’s apartment early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), John Tucker, of Johnson City, was charged with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court and one count of resisting arrest.

Officers responded to 1400 Orleans Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after a report of Tucker “hiding in a [closet],” the release states. Once police arrived on scene, officers located Tucker hiding behind a door and were able to arrest him after a reported “brief struggle.”

The apartment’s residents have a temporary order of protection against Tucker, according to the JCPD, that prohibits him from having contact with the victims.

Tucker was previously arrested on Nov. 18 of this year for violating the same court orders. “Due to his continuous disregard for the court orders, in conjunction with his continued harassment of the victims, he was charged with aggravated stalking,” states the JCPD.

Tucker is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.